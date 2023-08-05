BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Exams 2023: Last Date To Register At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Exams 2023 | Representative image

BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) and other examinations (Integrated Competitive Examination) registration process will close today, August 5. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will end the registration process for candidates who are yet to submit their application forms. Applicants can submit the same through its official site at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

To appear for the exam, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute.

The maximum age of candidates can be 37 years, with provision of relaxation in the case of reserved category candidates.

BPSC 69th Prelims Application Fee:

For open category candidates: Rs. 600.

For SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD candidates: Rs. 150.

Steps to apply for BPSC 69th CCE 2023:

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link on the home page.

Select BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023 page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Now, login to the account and fill the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Save the page after submitting your form.

