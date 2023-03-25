BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Results 2023 to be Released on March 27, check details here

The BPSC 68th CCE prelims result date is 27 March. | Representative image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be announcing the BPSC 68th combined competitive exam (BPSC 68th prelims 2023) result on March 27, 2023.

The BPSC 68th prelims exam was conducted on 12 February. Applicants will be able to download the results from the official website, psc.bih.nic.in

According to the BPSC exam calendar, the 68th CCE prelims result date is 27 March.

The BPSC 68th Mains exam is scheduled to be held on 12 May 2023, meanwhile, the results will be out on 26 July 2023. Candidates who clear the BPSC 68th prelims will be eligible to appear in the Mains exam.

BPSC 68th CCE result 2023: Steps to download

Log on to the BPSC official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in 2023.

Click on the BPSC 68th CCE preliminary result 2023 download link.

Enter the registration number or login credentials.

Press the “Submit” button.

BPSC 68th combined competitive exam prelims results 2023 will be displayed.

Download and save it for future reference.