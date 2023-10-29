BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 Out At bpsc.bih.nic.in

Representative Image

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 67th Final Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for preliminary, mains and interview round can check the result through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 2,090 candidates appeared in the personal interview out of the 2,104 candidates who qualified the BPSC 67th Mains exam 2023. Aman Anand has topped the exam.

The commission said that the combined merit list of the candidates who appeared in the interview was prepared by adding the total marks obtained in the BPSC 67th mains exam and the interview.

799 candidates have been selected against the total 802 vacancies notified by the commission.

BPSC CCE Mains result was declared on September 14. The exam was held in Patna on December 30, 31, 2022 and January 7, 2023. BPSC 67th CCE is being held to fill up a total of 1,052 vacancies.

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website

Step 2: On the home page, select the link available for BPSC 67th final results 2023

Step 3: A PDF will open in a new tab.

Step 4: Search your name and roll number.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

