BPSC 2024 Rescheduled To June Final Week; Check Details Here

The positions for Head Teachers in Primary Schools under the jurisdiction of the Bihar government's Education Department have been made public by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). June 22 was the date that the examination commission had set. It is now scheduled for the final week of June.



The commission stated that the upcoming Bihar Combined Competitive Examination (BCECE 2024) is the reason for the date extension. He stated that since the engineering entrance exam date was set, the headmaster's exam date was moved to the final week of June to avoid conflict.

BPSC 2024

According to the commission, the exam can be given between June 25 and June 30. A total of 40,247 head teacher positions and 6,061 head master positions were open. Approximately 1.5 lakh candidates have completed the application in total. It is anticipated that the examination's results will be released in July. The written exam and interview will be the basis for selection.

10,081 positions are available for the unreserved category of the Bihar Head Teacher Recruitment 2024, while 4,018 positions are available for the EWS category. There are 8,041 vacant SC seats that are fixed, and 806 ST category seats are fixed. Candidates need to confirm that they are qualified for the position.

Exam Pattern

The candidates will have two hours to complete 150 questions worth one mark each in the BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment Exam Pattern 2024. For each incorrect response, 0.25 marks will be taken away. There will be 75 questions in each of the General Studies and Elementary Education Diploma exams.