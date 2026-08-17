Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Action Over 15-Day Water Shortage At Mumbai University’s Madam Cama Girls’ Hostel

Bombay high court | File Image

The Bombay High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of reports highlighting an acute water shortage at the University of Mumbai’s Madam Cama Girls’ Hostel in Churchgate, with inmates reportedly facing the problem for over 15 days.

Division Bench Calls Water Shortage A Serious Issue

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad initiated the proceedings after taking note of reports published in newspapers about the lack of basic facilities at the hostel.

“This is a serious issue,” the bench observed while requesting advocate Yugandhara Khanvilkar to assist the court as Amicus Curiae.

Hostel Residents Reportedly Face Inadequate Water Supply

According to the reports, the hostel has been receiving an inadequate water supply, leaving its residents facing difficulties. The University has reportedly attributed the shortage to ongoing civic work being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) near the hostel premises.

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The court directed the Registry to register the matter as a suo motu public interest litigation.

The bench asked Khanvilkar to prepare a petition setting out the issue within two weeks and serve copies of the memo on the concerned authorities. This would enable the departments involved to obtain instructions and place their response before the court.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on September 2.

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