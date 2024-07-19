Bombay HC Quashes Maharashtra Govt's Move To Exempt Private Schools From RTE Quota

Bombay HC |

The Bombay High Court on July 19 has quashed the Maharashtra government's circular that exempted private unaided schools within a 1km radius of government-run schools from admitting students in the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota.

#BombayHighCourt has quashed #maharashtragovernment circular giving exemption to pvt unaided schools, which are within 1km of govt-run schools, from admitting students in 25% #RTE quota.

Admissions of pvt students already admitted on these seats shall not be disturbed.@fpjindia — Urvi Jappi-Mahajani (@UrviJM) July 19, 2024

The court's decision means that private unaided schools will now be required to admit students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections, as mandated by the RTE Act, 2009. However, the admissions of private students already admitted on these seats will not be disturbed.

Earlier, on May 6, the Bombay High Court had stayed the amendment to the Maharashtra RTE Rules, 2011, which had introduced the exemption for private unaided schools.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the February 9 notification, which had added two provisos to the RTE Rules, 2011.

The notification Exempted private unaided schools in the vicinity of government-supported schools from having to reserve their 25% seats for economically weaker and disadvantaged children. Prior to the said amendment, it was mandatory for unaided and private schools to have a 25% quota for students from socio-economically backward sections.