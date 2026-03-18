Bomb Threat At Mumbai's ST Xavier’s Technical Institute Sparks Panic, Search Reveals Hoax; Probe Underway

Panic gripped the ST Xavier’s Technical Institute Mahim on Monday after a bomb threat was received, prompting a swift response from the mumbai police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). | Representational Image (Canva)

Mumbai: Panic gripped the ST Xavier’s Technical Institute Mahim on Monday after a bomb threat was received, prompting a swift response from the mumbai police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). However, after an extensive search of the school premises, no suspicious object or explosive material was found.

Handwritten Note Found in Washroom Warned of Blast

According to police sources, the threat was conveyed through a handwritten note found in a washroom, warning of a possible blast on the premises. Following the alert, local police and BDDS teams rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough search of the entire school campus.

Officials said that nothing incriminating was recovered during the search, and initial findings suggest that the threat may have been a hoax. As of now, no FIR or NC has been registered in the matter.A police officer stated that efforts are underway to identify the person responsible for issuing the threat, and appropriate legal action will be taken once the accused is traced. Police are investigating this case through CCTV footage.

Incident Part of Recent Spate of Threat Messages

Notably, the incident comes amid a series of bomb threat messages reported across Mumbai in recent days. Key locations such as the Bombay Stock Exchange, Vidhan Bhavan Mumbai and Bombay High Court have also received similar threat emails earlier this week, putting security agencies on high alert.

In a related incident on March 8, a city hospital had received an email threatening an LED blast within its premises, which had caused panic among patients and staff. However, that threat too turned out to be false after a police search found no explosives.Police are now attempting to link all such threat messages and trace their origin as part of an ongoing investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/