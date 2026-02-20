Board Exams Begin Amid Rising Heat; Doctors Advise Hydration, Proper Diet & Adequate Rest | Image: Canva

Mira-Bhayandar: Lakhs of students across Maharashtra stepped into examination halls this week as the much-anticipated Class 10 and 12 board examinations officially commenced, marking a decisive academic milestone for young aspirants. However, alongside the pressure of question papers and time-bound answers, students are also battling an unexpected challenge — a sharp surge in temperatures sweeping across Mumbai and several parts of the state.

Rising Heat Concerns

The early onset of extreme summer conditions has led to a noticeable increase in heat-related health complaints, particularly among adolescents. City-based physicians report a surge in cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion, headaches, giddiness, vomiting and gastrointestinal infections over the past few days. Long travel hours, overcrowded public transport and inadequate fluid intake are further aggravating the situation for students appearing for these crucial examinations.

Doctors Flag Health Risks

Dr. Jinendra Jain, Internal Medicine Expert at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, said the combination of exam stress and high temperatures can significantly affect students’ health and performance. “During heat waves, the body loses fluids rapidly, especially in teenagers who may skip meals due to exam anxiety. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, reduced concentration, dizziness and even heat exhaustion. Students must hydrate adequately and avoid stepping out on an empty stomach,” he advised.

Spike in Infections

Echoing similar concerns, Dr. Chirag Shah, Physician and Internal Medicine Expert from Apex Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, noted a spike in viral fever, stomach infections and other heat-related complaints across the city. “Even mild dehydration can impact concentration, memory and overall performance. Students should drink water at regular intervals, even if they do not feel very thirsty,” he said.

Parental Vigilance Urged

Dr. Shah further cautioned students against consuming outside junk food and stressed the importance of proper sleep and personal hygiene during the examination period. “Parents must remain vigilant and watch for early warning signs such as persistent headache, nausea, muscle cramps or unusual tiredness,” he added.

Also Watch:

Preventive Measures Suggested

Medical professionals recommend that students drink sufficient water throughout the day and carry a water bottle to examination centres wherever permitted. Oral rehydration solutions (ORS), coconut water and homemade lemon water can help maintain electrolyte balance. Wearing light-coloured, loose cotton clothing and using caps or umbrellas while travelling can reduce direct exposure to heat.

Appeal to Authorities

Health experts have also appealed to schools and examination authorities to ensure adequate ventilation, availability of drinking water and shaded waiting areas at examination centres.

Health Over Performance

With board examinations marking a crucial academic milestone, doctors emphasise that performance should not come at the cost of health. Timely hydration, balanced nutrition and adequate rest, they say, can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and help students remain focused and safe during the examination period. Citizens experiencing persistent symptoms are advised to seek prompt medical consultation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/