BNCMC Commissioner Orders Remedial Classes For Weak Students; Warns Headmasters Of Strict Action For Non-Compliance |

Bhiwandi: In a major push to improve academic standards in civic-run schools, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner Anmol Sagar has directed municipal secondary schools to conduct special remedial classes for academically weak students and warned of strict action against headmasters who fail to implement the directives.

Pass percentage accountability

The instructions were issued during a comprehensive review meeting of the Education Department chaired by the Municipal Commissioner, where officials assessed student enrolment, attendance, academic performance and the status of schools recording poor examination results.

Reiterating the civic body's commitment to improving the overall quality of education, Commissioner Sagar said that headmasters of schools registering less than 50% pass results would be held directly accountable for enhancing academic standards and ensuring better outcomes in future examinations.

Scholarship registration push

To identify learning gaps at an early stage, the Commissioner directed all municipal schools to conduct an initial assessment test. Students scoring below the prescribed benchmark will be provided one to two hours of additional coaching after regular school hours, along with individual academic guidance to help improve their learning abilities and overall performance.

The Commissioner also instructed schools to ensure 100% registration of eligible students for scholarship and other competitive examinations, stating that greater participation in such exams would help strengthen students' academic confidence and exposure.

Strict warning issued

Responsibility for monitoring the implementation of these directives has been assigned to the Administrative Officer and the Deputy Commissioner (Education).

Issuing a stern warning, Commissioner Sagar said that strict administrative action would be initiated against any headmaster or centre head found neglecting the instructions. He emphasised that teachers, headmasters and centre heads bear the primary responsibility for improving students' educational standards and delivering better academic results.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Balkrishna Kshirsagar directed that teacher training programmes be organised at the earliest through the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to enhance teaching skills and classroom effectiveness.

He further instructed the Administrative Officer and the Deputy Commissioner (Education) to carry out surprise inspections of municipal schools to assess students' reading abilities and subject knowledge, ensuring that the quality improvement measures are being effectively implemented at the ground level.

The municipal administration believes that the combination of remedial coaching, teacher training, regular academic monitoring and accountability of school heads will significantly improve learning outcomes and examination performance across BNCMC-run schools.

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