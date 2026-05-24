BMC Shifts School Item Purchases To GeM Portal Amid Delay Concerns

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC will procure 27 educational items for students from Classes 1 to 8 through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal this year, replacing the earlier tender-based system. However, the opposition has raised concerns that the transition could delay distribution at the start of the academic year in civic-run schools. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance defended the move, claiming it would improve transparency and save the civic body over Rs. 40 crore.

The BMC distributes uniforms, notebooks, school bags, shoes, umbrellas and other educational essentials to students in civic-run schools. Although the civic body had initiated the conventional tender process in March for procurement for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years, it was later scrapped after the ruling Mahayuti alliance decided to shift purchases to the GeM portal. Accordingly, a proposal to procure raincoats and umbrellas for students was placed before the BMC Standing Committee for approval on Friday.

“Once the proposal receives approval, work orders will be issued to contractors, who will be required to supply the materials within 45 days,” a civic official said. However, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi criticised the delay, pointing out that by the time students receive the raincoats and umbrellas, it would already be August and the intensity of rainfall would have reduced, defeating the very purpose of distributing the items.

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Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde claimed that procuring educational items through the GeM portal would help the BMC save substantial public funds. He said the civic body would now procure raincoats at Rs. 166 instead of Rs. 218, resulting in savings of over Rs. 2 crore from that purchase alone. Overall, procurement of all 27 educational items through the GeM portal is expected to save between Rs. 30 crore and Rs. 40 crore, Shinde said.

Defending the transition, he argued that temporary challenges are inevitable whenever a major change in the system is introduced. The proposal was eventually approved by the Standing Committee. At present, nearly 3.10 lakhs students study in around 1,150 civic-run schools across Mumbai.

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