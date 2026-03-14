BMC Schools Struggle With Retention Despite Rising Enrollment In English-Medium Classes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Praja foundation, a non-profit organisation released a report on Friday, reviewing the performance of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools in the last year in comparison to its performance in the past decade

One of the concerning points highlighted in the reported was the retention rate in the civic schools. Out of 100 students enrolled in class one only 48 students continue in the school till class 10. The retention rate in BMC schoola range between 91 to 100 percent from 2015 to 2022, from there on the number started gradually declining to 82 % in the year 2022-23, 64 percent in 2023-24 and significantly dipping in 2024-25 to 48%.

"The number of students that take admission either drop out or change schools by the time they come to garde 10. Although there is no data available on where the students go, so that will have to be investigated," said Prachi Jambhekar, deputy municipal commissioner.

Meanwhile the overall enrollments in the civic school has increased by 54 percent from 2014-15 in English-medium schools, whereas it has dropped in Marathi and Hindi medium schools by 34 and 39 percent respectively.

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Last the civic body announced a budget of 4248 crore for education for the year 2026-27 out of 80,853 crore of its total budget. The report highlights that since 2015 the budget share of education has plunged from 7.8 percent to 5.6 percent overall, though there is a per capita increase.

"Alongside infrastructure of the schools, the administration will specifically focus on teacher training and studenta well-being," said Avinash Dhakne, additional municipal commissioner.

The report suggests that the councillors should be more actively involved to maintain ward-level autonomy and increase accountability. The school management committee should resume and hold regular meetings. Instill independent third party mechanism to monitor teaching quality and performance of the schools.

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