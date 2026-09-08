BMC School Supplies Delay Sparks BJP-Opposition Clash Over GeM Procurement Process | AI

Mumbai: A sharp clash erupted between the ruling BJP and opposition at Monday’s BMC General Body meeting over the delay in procuring 27 essential educational items from Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal to civic school students. While civic officials said most supplies had been received and distributed, umbrellas were still pending. The administration said procurement would begin in January to ensure all items are distributed before schools reopen on June 1.

Opposition Alleges Irregularities

BMC Opposition Leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Kishori Pednekar alleged serious delays and irregularities in the GeM procurement process and sought the suspension of senior Education Department officials responsible. She also demanded a third-party audit of the procurement process and quality of the supplies. BJP corporator Swapna Mhatre defended GeM procurement, saying it had saved the BMC Rs. 45 crore. Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi alleged that students were yet to receive umbrellas, some water bottles were leaking and shoes were not available in proper sizes.

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde sought details of supplies distributed and asked that samples be placed before the House to verify allegations of poor quality, calling for facts to establish whether the claims were a “fake or failed narrative.” Education Committee Chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar defended the new system, saying the earlier contract process was plagued by irregularities. She noted that the present administration had been in office for only six months and said shortcomings in the new system could be corrected, with erring contractors penalised.

BMC Says Procurement Completed

Responding to the allegations, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said the procurement process for school supplies had already been completed and the proposal was ready when the decision was taken to conduct the purchase through the GeM portal. He said distribution of most items was now nearly complete, with umbrellas being the only major item yet to be fully distributed.

Sharma said shoes would be replaced if they did not fit, while leaking water bottles would also be replaced. Contractors delaying distribution would face a penalty of 0.5% per week, as per the rules. He added that school supplies had previously been distributed by September and January. Umbrellas are provided once every two years, and while some distribution has been completed, delays in umbrella distribution are a recurring issue. However, 100% of raincoats have been distributed, he said.

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