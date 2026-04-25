BMC School At Mumbai's Tank Road Found With Contaminated Water, Stale Food; Rats & Leaky Tanks Found | AI

Mumbai: In another case, contaminated water and stale food was found at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school at Tank road school in Kandarpada.

Corporator raises alarm over deteriorating premises

On Friday, in the education commitee meeting, corporator Priyank Raut highlighted the deteriorating condition of the school premises.

"There were rats in the school premises which operates out of an SRA building, near the water tanks, moreover the tanks were also leaking leading to unhygienic surroundings," said Raut.

Bhandup school buildings in terrible shape with collapsing ceilings

Similarly in Bhandup, the school buildings were in a terrible shape. " The ceilings were on the verge of collapsing and fans not working. Such an environment is not conducive for the children to study," stated Raut.

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Following the highlighted issues, the decided to investigate the matter and bring a solution to the overall hygiene in the schools.

Over a week ago, a similar case of stale food being distributed was found at Shivaji Nagar school in Bandra, following which the civic body came up with standard operating procedures (SOP) for mid-day meals distribution.

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