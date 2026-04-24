Water Bell Every 60 Minutes: Delhi CM Issues Major Directives For Student Safety Amid Heatwave

Delhi: In light of rising temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all schools in the city to submit a compliance report to the Directorate of Education by May 2, in accordance with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Heat Wave Action Guidelines.

The directive aims to ensure that schools are fully prepared to protect students during extreme weather and provide a safe learning environment.

In view of the rising temperatures, all schools in Delhi have been directed to submit a compliance report to the Directorate of Education by 2 May in accordance with the IMD Heat Wave Action guidelines.



Every school is being asked to ensure safe drinking water, designated nodal… pic.twitter.com/gf78EoHXdB — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 24, 2026

Mandatory Safety Measures in Schools

As part of the compliance requirements, all schools were directed to ensure the availability of:

Safe and sufficient drinking water for all students.

Appointing designated nodal officers to monitor heat-related precautions.

Implemented all necessary preventive measures to protect children from heat exposure.

School administrators are expected to strictly follow these guidelines and report compliance within the specified timeframe.

Official Statement

In the official statement issued on social media, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stated that, “By 2nd May, all schools in Delhi are required to submit their compliance report to the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, as per the Heatwave Action Plan issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Because every child is very important to us, in such intense heat, it is essential to take proper care of them. For this, the government has issued several guidelines. One of them is that a ‘water bell’ will be rung in every school at intervals of about 60 minutes so that children are reminded to drink water. Every school must ensure the availability of clean and cold drinking water.”

Advisory for Parents

In a video shared on social media, the Delhi Chief Minister made three requests to parents:

Sending children to school in lightweight cotton clothing suitable for hot weather.

Staying active in class WhatsApp groups for timely updates.

Immediately report any health or safety concerns to school authorities.

The advisory emphasizes schools and parents' collective responsibility for ensuring student safety during extreme heat conditions.

Focus on Student Safety

Authorities have reiterated that student well-being is the top priority. The measures are intended to reduce heat-related risks and keep all children safe, hydrated, and comfortable during school hours.

All schools will designate a nodal officer to ensure that these guidelines are followed correctly. School administrators have also been instructed not to hold assemblies in open, sunny areas, and no classes or sports activities will be held in the school under direct sunlight during the heat.

Parents and stakeholders are also encouraged to communicate any school-related concerns via official channels, including direct messaging if necessary.

Delhi CM concluded the video by saying that, “The Delhi Government is fully prepared for this, and if you message me, I will definitely read it. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”