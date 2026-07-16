BMC Intensifies Crackdown On Unauthorised Schools; FIR Against 3 English-Medium Institutions In Chembur's Vashinaka | AI

Mumbai: The BMC has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised schools, with three more English-medium institutions in Chembur’s Vashinaka area booked for allegedly operating without mandatory government approval. The action follows similar cases against schools in Kurla, Govandi, Mankhurd and Trombay.

FIR registered

Based on a complaint filed by Mohammed Irfan Shah, 44, divisional inspector with the BMC’s private primary schools department, the RCF police registered an FIR against the principals, secretaries and managements of the three schools under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 18 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

The schools named in the FIR are Saraswati Shiksha Niketan High School on LU Gadkari Marg, Chembur; Ramzan Shah Baba English Primary High School at Nagababa Nagar, Vashinaka; and Shukla English High School at New Bharat Nagar, Vashinaka.

Notices ignored

The civic body had earlier served notices on the schools, asking them to explain within seven days why action should not be taken and directing them either to shut down or furnish proof of government recognition. However, they allegedly failed to respond, produce documents establishing official recognition or cease operations.

After verifying that the institutions were continuing to function without authorisation, Shah lodged a complaint with the RCF police, leading to the registration of the case.

With the latest action, the number of criminal cases registered against unauthorised schools in Mumbai has risen to 28. Earlier, cases had been filed against 25 schools—21 in Mankhurd and Trombay, three in Govandi and one in Kurla.

According to a survey conducted by the BMC education department for the 2025-26 academic year, 164 primary schools in Mumbai were found to be operating without government authorisation. Notices have been issued to the managements, principals and secretaries of all such schools, directing them to shut down or comply with the prescribed legal requirements.

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