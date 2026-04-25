BMC Education Committee Halts PPP Model For 5 School Plots, Corporators Cite Low Revenue Returns For Civic Body

BMC municipal schools move closer to Quality Council of India accreditation as the civic body completes a major education quality upgrade initiative | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: At least five BMC school plots will not go under the public private partnership (PPP) model. On Friday, the newly formed Education Committee took this call citing favours to private organisations who will benefit from it.

BJP corporator raises red flag over existing PPP policy

During the meeting BJP Corporator Rohan Rathod, who is also the chairman of the K-West Ward Committee, raised a red flag against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s current PPP policy for schools. He alleged that the existing framework will leave the civic body with paltry returns.

"Leasing out vacant school plots to private entities under a 30-year PPP model is not favourable to BMC and am against the financial structure of the deals," said Rathod. "The land belongs to the BMC, and therefore, they should receive a much higher share of the revenue."

Policy rushed through without proper scrutiny

The Corporators questioned the timing and transparency of the policy’s implementation, asking why it was rushed through in December 2025 under the Administrator’s tenure without sufficient public or political scrutiny.

The five prime plots have already been handed over to private institutions at rates significantly lower than market value. Under the current agreement, sources said that the BMC will receive a mere 3% of the fees collected from students.

"Private entities will retain near-total control over commercial usage, with the BMC receiving only 10% of that income," said another Corporator.

The Corporator further highlighted the lack of oversight, noting that the BMC would have virtually no control over how these plots are utilized or the total revenue they generate over the 30-year lease. He cited previous examples like the BSES Hospital and various municipal playgrounds, questioning whether any property ever truly returns to the BMC once handed over under such terms.

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