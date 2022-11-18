e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBJP-RSS saffronizing educational institutions in MP, says Congress after VC appointment

BJP-RSS saffronizing educational institutions in MP, says Congress after VC appointment

Such "political appointments" would be scrapped if the Congress came to power in MP next year, he added.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (JNKVV). | File Photo
Follow us on

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday appointed retired professor Pramod Kumar Mishra as vice chancellor of the Jabalpur-based Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (JNKVV).

Mishra is the father-in-law of state BJP chief V D Sharma and Sharma's wife is an assistant professor at a college under the JNKVV.

MP Congress Media Cell Chairman K K Mishra said the BJP and RSS were saffronizing and politicizing educational institutions.

Read Also
Jabalpur: RDVV, JNKVV, NDVSU adopt villages to overcome Sickle Cell Anemia disease among tribal in...
article-image

Such "political appointments" would be scrapped if the Congress came to power in MP next year, he added. 

When contacted, Dr Mishra, the new VC, told PTI that his priority would be to increase financial resources of the university. 

He would comment on other issues after studying them, he said. 

BJP leader Deepak Vijayavargiya said appointments are made on merit in BJP-ruled states and the Congress was levelling baseless allegations.

RECENT STORIES

BJP-RSS saffronizing educational institutions in MP, says Congress after VC appointment

BJP-RSS saffronizing educational institutions in MP, says Congress after VC appointment

Brussels: Students protest against high cost of living

Brussels: Students protest against high cost of living

Texas school goes into lockdown after student makes fake 'school shooter' call

Texas school goes into lockdown after student makes fake 'school shooter' call

CLAT 2023: LLB, LLM registrations to close today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023: LLB, LLM registrations to close today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Punjab: Girl students travel on foot, boats along Pak border to reach school

Punjab: Girl students travel on foot, boats along Pak border to reach school