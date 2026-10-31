BJP Plans To Convert ₹25 Crore Lata Mangeshkar Music School Into Mayor's Residence; Minister Pratap Sarnaik Opposes Move | X

Bhayandar: The dream of establishing a music school in Mira Road in memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar faces an uncertain future, with the ruling BJP planning to convert the building into the Mayor’s residence.

Civic Body Passes Resolution To Convert Music School Into Mayor's Residence

The music school is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs25 crore, with nearly 70% of the work already completed. A resolution approving the conversion of the building into the Mayor’s residence was passed at the municipal corporation’s general body meeting.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has strongly opposed the decision, saying the move amounts to an insult to music and art lovers and hurts the sentiments of the Mangeshkar family.

FPJ Had Reported On Music Gurukul's Bhoomi Pujan In 2023

In 2023, FPJ reporter Suresh Golani reported on the bhoomi pujan for the construction of the Gurukul-style music school.

During the tenure of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an initial allocation of Rs5 crore was sanctioned for the project on June 17, 2022.

The Bharat Ratna Late Lata Mangeshkar Music Gurukul was proposed at a municipal playground in the Queens Park area of Mira Road, near Seven Eleven School.

Meanwhile, defending the BJP’s decision, Deputy Mayor Dhruvkishor Patil said the existing Mayor’s residence has limited space, necessitating the conversion of the proposed music school building into a Mayor’s Bhavan.

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