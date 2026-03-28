BJP Mumbai Launches ‘Meri Tayari’ And AI-Powered ‘Tayari Entrance App’ To Democratize Competitive Exam Prep For Over 11 Lakh Students

In a move aimed at strengthening support for students preparing for competitive entrance examinations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mumbai, along with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Mumbai, on Saturday launched two initiatives ‘Meri Tayari’ and the ‘Tayari Entrance App. | X @Deepaksingh0240

Mumbai: In a move aimed at strengthening support for students preparing for competitive entrance examinations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mumbai, along with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Mumbai, on Saturday launched two initiatives ‘Meri Tayari’ and the ‘Tayari Entrance App.

Key Dignitaries Present

The event, attended by Tejinder Singh Tiwana, corporator and standing committee member of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation; Deepak Singh, president of BJYM Mumbai; and Agasti Lavand, director of Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd., also marked the rollout of the “MH-CET Mock Test 2026” initiative.

The newly launched Tayari Entrance App, developed by Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd., has been designed as a comprehensive digital platform for aspirants of NEET, JEE and MHT-CET 2026. Available for download on both iOS and Android since March 1, 2026, the application integrates practice tools, concept revision modules, quizzes and performance tracking into a single interface.

Personalized Learning

A key feature of the app is its Custom Test Generator, which allows students to create personalised practice sessions, along with access to an extensive repository of Previous Year Questions aligned with actual exam patterns. The platform also includes a gamified interface where students can challenge peers, compete on scores and track performance, making preparation more interactive.

Among its standout features is the AI-powered “Chanakya Error Lab”, which enables students to analyse mistakes, identify learning patterns and focus on weak areas, encouraging a more strategic and efficient approach to preparation.

Premium Features at No Cost

The app enables regular practice and progress tracking, the premium version provides advanced analytics, expanded question banks and deeper preparation support free of cost to the students.

Additionally, the app provides access to important academic questions from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and NCERT, helping students streamline their preparation with reliable and standardised content.

Bridging the Cost Barrier

Addressing the media, Tiwana highlighted the scale of the upcoming MHT-CET examination. “More than 11.4 lakh students from Maharashtra are appearing this year. Students have aspirations but need a platform to assess their preparation and understand competition. Through ‘Meri Tayari’, we are providing free mock tests that would otherwise cost students between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000,” he said.

BJYM Mumbai president Deepak Singh said the initiative is aimed at democratising access to quality resources. “We want to ensure that every student, irrespective of financial background, gets the tools required to succeed. The Tayari Entrance App brings structured preparation directly to students’ phones,” he said.

Simplifying Exam Prep

Dilip Gangaramani, Founder Director and CEO of Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd., said the app was designed to simplify exam preparation. “Entrance preparation can feel overwhelming. With Tayari Entrance, we have created a platform that makes learning structured, engaging and less stressful. It helps students practise consistently, identify mistakes and build confidence step by step,” he said.

The organisers said both ‘Meri Tayari’ and the Tayari Entrance App will be made widely accessible to students across Maharashtra, at a time when competition for engineering and medical entrance examinations continues to intensify.

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