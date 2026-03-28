Slapped, Hair Pulled! Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Female Students At Galgotias University In Noida; WATCH

Galgotia University, Nodia: A video from Galgotias University has surfaced on social media showing two girls allegedly involved in a heated argument that escalated into a physical fight. The clip is rapidly going viral, with many claiming that the incident took place inside the university campus in Greater Noida.

Details about the incident

The video was shared by an X account named “Ghar Ke Kalesh,” after which it quickly gained traction online. In the clip, the two girls can be seen arguing before the situation turns physical, with both allegedly hitting, slapping, and pulling each other’s hair.

Kalesh b/w two besties at Galgotias University, Noida after one girl developed a crush on her bestie’s boyfriend.

pic.twitter.com/KBCxNtP1gs — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 28, 2026

Based on information shared online, it is alleged that the fight occurred as one of the girls had developed feelings for her friend’s boyfriend, hence the tension between them.

Nari Shakthi at Galgotia university

👧👯‍♀️👧pic.twitter.com/NlUh1WBG3r — Anamika 🖤♥️🩺 (@KA32HHS08) March 28, 2026

In the background, another student is seen approaching the location of the fight and trying to separate the two students who were fighting. At the same time, some people are also seen trying to record the fight, and it seems they are laughing and cheering while witnessing the fight.

It has been alleged that the fight took place within the campus of the Galgotias University; however, no official confirmation has come from the university authorities yet. The video of the fight has been captured by a passerby and has gone viral on social media sites.

The clip has garnered thousands of views, drawing mixed reactions from users. While some treated it as a dramatic college moment, others criticised the public nature of the fight.

One user commented, “Galgotia ka naam toh bahut he badnam hai.” Another wrote, “Dosti itni gehri thi ki boyfriend bhi common interest ban gaya.” A third user added, “Bestie ka pyaar aur boyfriend ka affair… Galgotias ka campus abhi Netflix se zyada entertaining hai.”

Another siad, "Another day, another 'Kalesh' from Galgotias. At this rate, their alumni meet is going to be a WWE Royal Rumble."

Look at this Guy 🤣🤣 enjoying the content Damn literally us moment 😁🤣 pic.twitter.com/KKLRyGOs7V — 𝄟≛⃝suryꫝ⸙࿐☆༒꧂ (@SURYA2524) March 28, 2026

"A Galgotias student was supposed to develop a robot, but ended up developing a crush on her bestie’s boyfriend instead! Wow, what a scene," said another user.