BJP Leader Vikas Sorte Demands Structured Apprenticeship For Technical Students In Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

A strong demand has been raised to introduce structured apprenticeship opportunities for technical students within the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), with a focus on bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world skills. | File Pic

A strong demand has been raised to introduce structured apprenticeship opportunities for technical students within the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), with a focus on bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world skills.

Formal representation

BJP leader Vikas Sorte has submitted a formal representation to the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor, and Transport Committee Chairman, urging the civic body to launch an apprenticeship scheme in key departments such as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), as well as the electrical and engineering wings.

With Navi Mumbai emerging as an education hub—housing multiple ITIs, polytechnics, and engineering colleges—thousands of students graduate each year with technical qualifications. However, limited access to hands-on training continues to be a major concern.

Missing link quote

“Apprenticeship is the missing link between education and employment. Without practical exposure, students struggle to apply their knowledge effectively,” Sorte said.

The proposed apprenticeship programme aims to provide students with direct exposure to municipal operations, allowing them to work alongside experienced professionals in transport, electrical systems, and engineering projects.

According to Sorte, such a model would:

Enable on-the-job training in real work environments

Strengthen technical and practical skills

Improve job readiness and employability

Create a skilled talent pool for future infrastructure needs

“If students are given the opportunity to train within civic departments, they will gain confidence, improve their technical competence, and be better prepared for the workforce,” he added.

Sorte has urged the civic administration to act swiftly and adopt a positive approach towards the proposal.

“This initiative can play a crucial role in shaping the careers of young professionals. The administration should take immediate steps to introduce a well-structured apprenticeship system,” he said.

If implemented, the apprenticeship programme is expected to serve as a significant step towards skill development, benefiting both students and the city’s growing infrastructure ecosystem.

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