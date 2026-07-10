BJP Leader Pravin Darekar Raises Minority Institution Admission Norm Issue In Maharashtra Council | File Pic

Mumbai: BJP Legislative Council Group Leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday raised the issue of compliance with admission norms for minority educational institutions in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, questioning whether the government would act against institutions that fail to admit the mandated number of minority students.

Darekar alleges several institutions admit fewer minority students than mandated

During Question Hour, Darekar said that minority educational institutions are required to reserve 50 per cent of admissions for students belonging to the respective religious or linguistic minority community. However, he alleged that many institutions have admitted only 15 to 25 per cent minority students, falling well short of the prescribed requirement.

He urged the government to verify whether schools and colleges claiming minority status have complied with the 50 per cent admission norm while seeking approval for staff posts and salary grants. He also asked what action would be taken against institutions found violating the rules.

Responding to the query, Minister of State Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar said the government has taken note of the issue and would compile the relevant data and place the details before the House.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/