BITSAT Registration ends today: Know how to apply at bitsadmission.com

Candidates who have not yet submitted an application can do so at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is a test administered by Birla Institute of Technology and Science for admission to the institute's undergraduate programmes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Today, June 12, is the last day to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022. | IStocks

BITSAT is a test administered by Birla Institute of Technology and Science for admission to the institute's undergraduate programmes.

"Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad," said a statement on the website

"Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad,” said a statement on the website

BITSAT 2022 : Here's how to apply

Go to bitsadmission.com to access the official website.

A link stating "Please Click Here to Apply for BITSAT-2022" will be available on the homepage.

Read all of the instructions carefully before selecting "Allow me to Apply Online."

Create your login credentials and register for BITSAT 2022.

Pay the BITSAT application fee and upload all essential documents.

Fill out and submit the application form.

