BITSAT 2024 Registration Window To Close Today, Apply NOW!

Today, June 8, is the last day to register for the second session of the 2024 Birla Institute of Science and Technology Admission Test (BITSAT). Those who have not yet submitted their applications may do so at bitsadmission.com, the Birla Institute of Science and Technology's official website. Applicants for the institute's integrated BE, MSc, and B. Pharma programmes must take the test. On May 18, applications for the second session of BITSAT opened. At five o'clock today, the fee payment facility will also close.

The institute will open the BITSAT rectification service for candidates who wish to modify information in their application after the registration window closes. The application correction window for BITSAT session 2 will be available from June 11 to June 12.

Application Fees

Male applicants from India and Nepal must pay Rs 3,400 to complete the application, while female applicants from Nepal must pay Rs 2,900. Candidates who reside in Dubai, both male and female, must pay an application fee of Rs 7,000.

How to apply?

-Go to bitsadmission.com, the official website of BITS.

-Locate and click the registration option on the homepage.

-Your screen will show the application form for BITSAT 2024 Session 2.

-Make sure to select three exam centres and carefully fill out all the information.

-Upload any pertinent documents, including signatures and scanned copies of photos.

-Click submit after paying the application fee.

-Verify all the information one last time before submitting the form and click Proceed.

-Print the application after downloading it for your records.

BITSAT 2024



You can take the BITSAT twice a year. Applicants may retake the exam in the second session if they are unhappy with their results or would like to score higher. On June 4, the results of the first session were made public. The admissions merit list for students who attend both sessions will be based on the higher BITSAT score.