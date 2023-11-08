BITS Goa Bags India’s Best Bending Championship 2023

BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa Campus | Representation photo

India's Best Byte Bending Championship 2023 was conducted on Sunday at T-Works, and the victors were a team from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Goa. Three team members—Shantanu Deshmukh, Shatarupa Banarjee, and Murali P. Nair—went home with a monetary award of Rs. one crore. The team from CMR Engineering in Hyderabad took home the third place of Rs 25,000, while the team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati got the second prize of Rs 50,000. The top three teams will get Rs 10,000 in credit towards using T-Works' resources.

Internship Opportunities

An internship at T-Works has been extended to each of the finalists. T-Works has expanded placement opportunities to students in their last year of study, providing an incredible career boost. Twenty teams were carefully chosen from more than 600 team registrations for the grand finale following two intense virtual competition rounds.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO of T-Works, emphasised that the championship reflects T-Works’ commitment of fostering young talent. “It’s the inaugural event in our ‘India’s Best’ series, which showcases and celebrates exceptional talent in fields such as electronics, mechanical engineering, lo-fi prototyping, ceramics, laser cutting, and more. This series is designed to encourage young talent and foster a culture of innovation and creativity,” he said.