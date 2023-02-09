Birla Open Minds introduces 'Soul Science' subject; Ranveer Allahbadia, Sangram Singh grace launch event

Dr. Swaroop Sampat, Mr. Yash Birla, Mr. Nirvaan Birla, founder and managing director of Birla Open Minds, Wrestler Sangram Singh, and YouTube Influencer Ranveer Allahabadia |

Mumbai: Mumbai: Birla Open Minds Education Pvt. Ltd has added a new school subject to the curriculum, Soul Science. Soul Science focuses on the study of consciousness and the human mind.

Depression, anxiety, and disruptive behavioral disorders are on the rise among children in India. With Soul Science, Birla Open Minds focuses on the well-being of the body, mind, and heart at the initial stage of life.

The study of Soul Science includes managing stress and conquering anxiety, developing leadership skills, time management, self-awareness, decision-making ability, building the right attitude to life and career, empathy (toward Family, Friends, and Society), and mindfulness, among others.

Dr. Swaroop Sampat, Mr. Yash Birla, Mr. Nirvaan Birla, founder and managing director of Birla Open Minds, Wrestler Sangram Singh, and YouTube Influencer Ranveer Allahabadia, who is also known as BeerBiceps, figured among the dignitaries who were present at the launch event.

