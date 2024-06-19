 BIMTECH Placement Drive 2024: International Offer Reaches Record INR 24.43 LPA
BIMTECH Placement Drive 2024: International Offer Reaches Record INR 24.43 LPA

The placement drive was carried out for its four two-year full-time programs: PGDM, PGDM-International Business, PGDM-Retail Management, and PGDM-Insurance Business Management.

Updated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
New Delhi, 18th June 2024: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), announced placements with a press release which said that the highest package offer (international) reaching INR 24.43 LPA.

The placement drive was carried out for its four two years full-time programs: PGDM, PGDM- International Business, PGDM-Retail Management, and PGDM-Insurance Business Management. The highest CTC for PGDM was INR 22.00 LPA, followed by PGDM (International Business) at INR 22.00 LPA, PGDM (Retail Management) paying INR 24.43 LPA, and PGDM (Insurance Business Management) highest CTC was INR 14.00 LPA.

The press release stated that 145 companies from various sectors including 39 new were part of the placement session Landmark Group (Homecentre), Blackrock, EY India, Deloitte, Wipro Ltd., KPMG, Infosys, Make My Trip (MMT), and SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. to name a few. 

Students were offered  roles such as Senior Analyst, Business Analyst, Area Manager, Consultant, Management Trainee, Digital Demand Analyst, Research Associate, Associate Solution Advisor, Deputy Manager, and Business Development Manager, among others.

(Readers, please note that the FPJ has not independently verified any of the figures/info  mentioned above and cannot vouch for the same). 

