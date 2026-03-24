Bills To Protect Govt Educational Lands, Overhaul Teacher Transfer Process Tabled In Karnataka Assembly | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister S Madhu Bangarappa on Monday introduced two bills in the assembly, seeking to safeguard government educational lands and streamline the teacher transfer process.

The Karnataka Government Educational Institution’s Lands (Protection and Regularisation) Bill, 2026, seeks to safeguard lands used by government schools and pre-university colleges by providing for deemed vesting of such properties with the state if they have been in continuous use for over 12 years.

The Bill bars legal claims and proceedings over such lands beyond this period, while allowing a limited window for genuine claims through a grievance redressal mechanism.

It also enables the issuance of vesting certificates as conclusive proof of ownership, mandates maintenance of a land register, and empowers authorities to prevent encroachments and coordinate with various departments to secure educational institution properties.

It further recognises long-standing use of land for educational purposes as a valid public purpose even in the absence of formal documentation.

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduces key changes to the existing transfer policy by defining 'critical posts' across schools and pre-university institutions and prioritising transfers to such posts.

The amendment provides for transfers to certain posts only through counselling, prescribes a minimum service period of 12 years for eligibility and a maximum tenure of three years in specified positions, and bars transfer of teachers to non-teaching roles in government departments and institutions.

It also introduces provisions allowing request transfers subject to availability of critical posts, mandates a minimum 10-year service in the Kalyana Karnataka region for teachers seeking transfer outside the region, and extends certain benefits to women teachers, including those who are pregnant or have children below five years of age.

Both Bills are aimed at strengthening governance in the education sector by ensuring legal clarity over institutional lands and bringing greater transparency and structure to teacher transfers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)