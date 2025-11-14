 Bihar’s ‘Literate-Only’ Strongman: Jailed JD(U) Leader Anant Singh’s Education Profile Steals The Spotlight In Mokama Battle
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar’s ‘Literate-Only’ Strongman: Jailed JD(U) Leader Anant Singh’s Education Profile Steals The Spotlight In Mokama Battle

Bihar’s ‘Literate-Only’ Strongman: Jailed JD(U) Leader Anant Singh’s Education Profile Steals The Spotlight In Mokama Battle

JD(U) strongman Anant Singh, popularly known as “Chhote Sarkar,” drew attention in the Mokama election not just for his victory but for his unusual education profile, officially listed as “Literate Only.” Despite having no formal degree and contesting from jail, Singh secured another win, highlighting his enduring influence in one of Bihar’s most politically volatile constituencies.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Anant Kumar Singh | File Image

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: JD(U) leader Anant Kumar Singh, widely known as “Chhote Sarkar,” has once again grabbed attention, this time not for his bahubali image but for his unusual educational record. According to his election affidavit, Singh’s qualification is listed as simply “Literate,” meaning he can read and write but holds no formal degree or higher education.

JD(U) leader Anant Singh, who fought the Bihar Assembly Election from behind bars, has secured a decisive victory in Mokama, winning by a margin of 28,600 votes. Singh was arrested on November 2 in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav, who was killed during a rally on October 30. Despite the controversy, this win marks his sixth straight triumph from the constituency.

Despite having no degrees, his political dominance has been nothing short of a masterclass

While many candidates flaunt BAs, MAs, or even PhDs, Singh has proved that in Mokama’s politics, degrees don’t matter; grip does. A five-time MLA across various party banners, he even won the 2020 election from jail, something no university textbook could ever prepare anyone for.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Launches Free Anti-Rabies Drive, Urges Citizens To Help Eliminate Rabies By 2030
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Launches Free Anti-Rabies Drive, Urges Citizens To Help Eliminate Rabies By 2030
'NDA Ki Sabse Badi Vijay': Narendra Modi's Old Prediction Video On Bihar Election Results Goes Viral; WATCH
'NDA Ki Sabse Badi Vijay': Narendra Modi's Old Prediction Video On Bihar Election Results Goes Viral; WATCH
VIDEO: ‘India Negotiating Trade Pact With US, EU, Other Nations,’ Says Minister Piyush Goyal At CII Partnership Summit 2025
VIDEO: ‘India Negotiating Trade Pact With US, EU, Other Nations,’ Says Minister Piyush Goyal At CII Partnership Summit 2025
Mozilla Firefox Working On Optional 'AI Window' Tool To Rival ChatGPT Atlas, Comet
Mozilla Firefox Working On Optional 'AI Window' Tool To Rival ChatGPT Atlas, Comet

Even with limited formal education, Singh’s holds over Mokama’s political landscape remains strong, powered by his grassroots network, personal influence, and local appeal.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...
article-image

Mokama’s bahubali legacy adds humour to the academic contrast

In a constituency historically shaped by strongmen, from Bade Sarkar Dilip Singh to Chhote Sarkar Anant Singh, education has rarely been the deciding factor.

Singh has declared ₹100.6 crore in assets, ₹26 crore in liabilities, and 28 pending criminal cases. His professions include social work, agriculture, and business, proving that his career graph rose even without report cards.

A screengrab of the Election Commission website.

A screengrab of the Election Commission website. |

Even controversies can’t dent his popularity

Recently arrested in the Dular Chand Yadav murder case, Singh dismissed the charges as a political conspiracy. Yet, his influence in rural Bihar remains firm.

At 64, Anant Singh hails from Nadawan village in Barh. He is the younger brother of influential 1990s leader Dilip Singh (Bade Sarkar). Known for his distinctive style, white attire, dark sunglasses, and his antique buggy, Singh remains a formidable force in Bihar politics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav’s Journey From School Dropout To Leader Of Opposition; Check...

Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav’s Journey From School Dropout To Leader Of Opposition; Check...

Viral Video: Drunk Watchman Found Sleeping In Rice Vessel At Telangana Polytechnic Hostel

Viral Video: Drunk Watchman Found Sleeping In Rice Vessel At Telangana Polytechnic Hostel

Bihar’s ‘Literate-Only’ Strongman: Jailed JD(U) Leader Anant Singh’s Education Profile...

Bihar’s ‘Literate-Only’ Strongman: Jailed JD(U) Leader Anant Singh’s Education Profile...

FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply

FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...