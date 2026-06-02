Bihar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Student Found Dead In Patna Girls’ Hostel, Probe Underway

A 17-year-old student was found dead in her room in a girls' hostel in the Chitragupta Nagar police station area of Patna, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl hailed from Samastipur and was preparing for a competitive exam.

Police Begin Preliminary Investigation

ASP Sadar Abhinav Kumar told ANI, "Preliminary investigation shows that she was preparing for law. We will get the confirmation from the parents, who are yet to reach here. The body was found hanging here."

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Forensic Team Collects Evidence

The forensic team has examined the hostel room and taken all the evidence. The police are investigating all angles, including suicide.

Authorities Await Forensic And Postmortem Reports

Abhinav Kumar said that the police are not able to conclude the preliminary investigation and can only give a clear view after the forensic report and postmortem.

"Prima facie, we have not found evidence of a forced entry. We will be able to tell more after the FSL report," he said.

Mobile Phone Seized For Investigation

The police have seized the student's mobile phone and other things required for the investigation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)