Bihar To Set Up Ramdhari Singh Dinkar University In Begusarai; CM Samrat Choudhary Announces Major Education Push | X @SuncityThe9617

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced that' a new University, to be named after renowned poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, would be established in Begusarai.

Speaking at an event to inaugurate 551 Model Schools, Chief minister said that Dinkar’s contribution to Hindi literature was remarkable. The new university named after him will be an honour to the ‘Rashtra Kavi’, who added glory to state through his compositions.

“The university will work as a centre to keep Dinkar’s literary works and his contributions to Hindi literature alive,” Choudhary said, adding that the university would add to state’s higher education at the national level.

Samrat announced the opening of 551 Model Schools on the occasion. He said that these schools would provide facilities like smart classes and e-library. Teachers with vast experience and sound knowledge of subject would be posted in these schools.

Highlighting the significance of Model Schools in state, Choudhary said that the government’s move aimed at upgrading teaching standards in government schools so that public representatives and government officials enrol their wards to these schools.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment towards improvement in education. “The government is making serious attempts to provide quality education to students enrolled in government schools,” he told the gathering.

Union minister and BJP MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh, thanked CM for making the announcement of a new university named after Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. Singh had earlier made the demand, which was conceded by CM.

In another event in Bhagalpur, CM exhorted students to become job creators rather than job seekers and asserted that Bihar is a unique state where technical education is offered at engineering colleges across all 38 districts for a nominal fee of Rs 10.

Addressing the third convocation ceremony of the Bihar Engineering University, Bhagalpur, Choudhary said the state would soon establish a University of Architecture and Civil Engineering in Muzaffarpur, and a University of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science in Bhagalpur.