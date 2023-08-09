Bihar STET 2023 Notification Released: Registration Now Open For Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test | Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently issued the notification for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023. The official website for the registration process is bsebstet.com. The last date to submit applications for STET Bihar 2023 is August 23,2023.

Candidates falling under various categories are required to pay different application fees. For candidates from general, Economically Weaker sections (EWS) Backward Classes (BC), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) - application fee is set at Rs 960, following paper 2, the fee is 1,440.

Meanwhile, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories will be submitting Rs. 760 for paper 1 and Rs. 1,140 for paper 2

Steps to apply for the Bihar STET 2023:

Step 1: Online Registration

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar STET at [website link] and navigate to the registration page. There, they will need to provide essential personal details and contact information. A unique registration number and password will be generated, which will be needed for all future logins.

Step 2: Application Form Filling

Using the registration credentials, candidates can log in to their accounts and access the STET application form. This form requires candidates to input their academic qualifications, work experience (if any), and other relevant information. It is crucial to ensure that all details are accurately filled to avoid any discrepancies later.

Step 3: Upload Documents

Applicants will be prompted to upload scanned copies of their recent passport-sized photograph and signature. It's essential to follow the prescribed guidelines for file format and size to ensure successful submission.

Step 4: Application Fee Payment

After completing the application form, candidates will be directed to the payment portal. The application fee can be paid online through various modes, including debit/credit cards and net banking. Once the payment is successfully processed, candidates will receive a confirmation message.

Step 5: Print Application Form

Upon successful submission of the application fee, candidates should preview their complete application form and ensure that all details are accurate. They can then download and print the application form for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official Bihar STET website and carefully read the notification to stay updated with any further announcements and changes in the application process.

For more information and to apply, please visit the official Bihar STET 2023 website at bsebstet.com.