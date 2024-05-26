Bihar State University Service Commission To Hire 4108 Assistant Professors For 13 Colleges

Representative Image

There are 4108 assistant professor vacancies that the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) plans to fill. The 13 state colleges will soon begin conducting interviews for their upcoming recruitment. It is anticipated that this hiring will significantly alleviate the teacher shortage in the state's institutions. The official announcement states that the recruiting interview process will begin on May 24. This will allow for the interviewing of candidates for a total of 4108 positions, 755 of which are backlog positions, across several subject areas.

The Commission announces the date of the interview as soon as the Patna High Court approves the reinstatement.

Selection Process



According to media reports, Commission Chairman Prof. Girish Kumar Chaudhary stated that the goal is to finish the reinstatement process between May 24 and December 2024. In addition, phase-wise interviews will be conducted in order to continue the process of appointing teachers to universities. He claimed that subject-matter experts are required under the new education programme. In this case, the majority of the schooling gap will be filled following this reinstatement.

Vacancies

There are 333 vacancies for Botany, 332 for Chemistry, 300 for Physics, 424 for Psychology, 316 for History, 285 for Zoology, 261 for Mathematics. Similarly, 268 vacant posts are there for the subject of Economics, 253 for English, 280 for Political Science, 104 for Environmental Science, 112 for Commerce, 142 for Geography, 153 for Philosophy, 108 for Sociology and 100 for Urdu. There are also vacancies available for other subjects such as 83 for Home Science, 43 for Maithili, 76 for Sanskrit, 28 for Bengali, 23 for Music, 55 for AIH&C, 10 for Pedagogy, 5 for Biochemistry and 1 for Nepali Language.