Bihar Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted, Throat Slit By School Hostel Guard In Jehanabad

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Jehanabad: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Bihar’s Jehanabad district. Police have uncovered the horrific murder of a five-year-old boy at the hostel of a residential school.

A guard at the school’s canteen has confessed to the crime, police said. He allegedly sexually abused the boy before slitting his throat, according to an NDTV report. He also told officers he was drunk at the time.

Police have recovered the sharp blade used in the crime. The guard has been identified as 46-year-old Mukesh Kumar, also known as Sudama. The hostel operator, Tarun Kumar, had already been taken into custody earlier.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Mukesh’s wife had left him years ago. Children at the hostel reportedly used to taunt him by calling him “impotent”, which frustrated him, said Superintendent of Police Aprajit Lohan.

The accused had also had a dispute with the hostel operator and had threatened to defame the institution and force its closure, the officer added.

On Sunday night, Mukesh lured the child to his room, sexually abused him, and then slit his throat, fearing the boy might scream and lead to his arrest. He dumped the body on the staircase of the hostel.

The victim’s father received a call the next morning from the hostel operator, who told him his son had been admitted to a private hospital. When he reached the hospital, he found his son with his throat slit, his genitals severed, and cuts on the left side of his abdomen, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

He later shifted his son to a multi-speciality hospital in Patna on the doctors’ advice, where the boy was declared dead.

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Police have registered a case under sections relating to rape by a person in authority, gang rape, murder, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been taken into custody. A teacher and two staff members were also detained for questioning but were later released.