Bihar School Examination Board To Release Class 12 Results Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board To Release Intermediate Exam Results By March-End; Check Result At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is anticipated to publish the outcomes of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examinations soon. As per reports, the announcement is expected to be made by March end. Students can view their results on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, by entering their roll code and roll number.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, it is reported that the Class 10 or Matric results will be announced a week later.

The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 1 to February 15, and the BSEB has already published Answer Keys for the multiple-choice questions.

Last year, Bihar Board 12th Results were declared on March 21.

Here's how candidates can check their BSEB Class 12 Result 2024:

Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled, “BSEB Inter Result 2024.”

A new window will open, prompting candidates to enter their roll number and roll code in the provided fields, then click the submit button.

Upon submission, the Bihar 12th result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Review and save a copy of the mark sheet on your device.

Remember to collect the original mark sheet from school authorities later.

Alternatively, candidates can also check their Class 12th result via SMS:

Access the SMS application on your smartphone.

Type BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER in the given format.

Send the message to 56263.

Within minutes, the board will respond with the Bihar board class 12th results 2024 on the same number.