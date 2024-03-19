 Bihar School Examination Board to Announce Class 12 Results Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Get ready for the release of Bihar Class 12 results by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) soon! Check out the exam date, passing marks, and how to view your subject-wise marks on the official BSEB website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is preparing to announce the results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. While there is no official confirmation from the BSEB, sources suggest that the results will be declared before the celebrations of Holi, which is on March 25, 2024, according to News18.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Class 12 Bihar Board exam results:

Exam Date:

The Class 12 exams were conducted by the BSEB between 1st and 12th February 2024.

Passing Marks:

To clear the Bihar Class 12 Inter exams, students must attain a minimum of 33 marks in each subject.

How to Check Results:

Visit the official BSEB website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Navigate to the Inter (Class 12th) result link.

Input your roll code and roll number.

View and download your subject-wise marks.

The BSEB has already made the Answer Keys for the multiple-choice questions available to students, giving them a chance to evaluate themselves before the results are announced. Students are recommended to regularly check the official BSEB website for the most recent updates on result declarations and other relevant details.

