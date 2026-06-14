Bihar Police Exam Aspirants Clash With Police At Patliputra Station, Resort To Stone Pelting And Vandalism

Patna: Candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable examination indulged in stone pelting and vandalism at Patliputra railway station in Patna as trains arrived late.

Protest Over Train Arrangements Turns Violent

Officials said that hundreds of students gathered at the station turned violent, alleging inadequate train arrangements for exam-related travel. The protesters also blocked railway tracks and demanded cancellation of the examination. The incident prompted police to fire warning shots. Several officials including IG Jitendra Rana sustained minor injuries from stone pelting by protesters.

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Police Use Tear Gas, Baton Charge To Disperse Crowd

Police lobbed tear gas shells and conducted a baton charge to disperse the crowd.

Police, along with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), cleared the tracks and restored normal operations.

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"There were around 200–250 students who were preventing a train from departing. When police and railway security personnel tried to persuade them to move, some individuals began pelting stones. To prevent any loss of life or property, necessary action was taken," IG Rana told reporters at the scene, adding that train services have since resumed.

Heavy Security Deployed At Station

A heavy police presence remained deployed at Patliputra railway station as a precautionary measure. Senior officials have reached the spot to assess the situation and maintain law and order.

Administration Blames Anti-Social Elements

Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S.M. said that the administration had arranged special trains for candidates. He claimed that anti-social elements mixed with the protesters and triggered the violence by throwing stones.

"We received information late at night about disturbances at the railway station. Officials reached the spot and dispersed the crowd using minimal force. The situation is now completely peaceful and under control," he added.