VIDEO: UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Aspirants Seen Climbing Through Train Windows Amid Massive Rush At Lucknow Railway Stations

The thousands of aspirants coming back home who had appeared for the UP Police Constable Exam 2026 resulted in chaos at the Charbagh Railway Station and Lucknow Junction in the city of Lucknow on Monday, with many videos of candidates climbing into the packed coaches through the windows being circulated on social media platforms.
Videos that have gone viral online have showcased the rush witnessed as the candidates tried to climb into trains heading to various districts of Uttar Pradesh, with platforms being full for hours after the exam took place.
Viral videos spark political row
The situation quickly turned political after the Congress party shared one of the viral videos on X, questioning the government's claims regarding transportation arrangements for candidates.
In its post, the party alleged that despite assurances of special train services for exam aspirants, candidates were forced to enter train compartments through windows due to severe overcrowding. The post contrasted the government's announcements with what it described as the reality on the ground.
The videos showed young candidates squeezing into already packed coaches, while others attempted to climb through windows as passengers inside tried to make space.
Stations packed after examination
The rush began shortly after candidates completed the police recruitment examination, one of the state's largest recruitment drives.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), nearly 28.87 lakh candidates have registered for the recruitment process to fill 32,679 constable vacancies. The examination is being conducted across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on June 8, 9 and 10.
With lakhs of candidates travelling to and from examination centres, railway stations witnessed an enormous increase in passenger movement. Charbagh Railway Station emerged as one of the most crowded locations, with candidates heading towards Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Jaunpur and several other districts.
Passengers reported overcrowding not only in general compartments but also in sleeper and air-conditioned coaches on some routes.
Special trains could not fully ease the pressure
According to the media reports, ahead of the examination, Indian Railways had announced several measures to handle the expected rush. Additional trains were arranged on selected routes, while extra railway staff, inquiry counters and security personnel were deployed at major stations.
Extra train rakes were also placed by the Prayagraj Division at different stations such as Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Aligarh Junction, Etawah, and Mirzapur to run the extra trains wherever needed.
Even with all these arrangements, passenger numbers proved to be more than the capacity at some stations, thus creating problems for railway authorities to manage them without affecting the punctuality of the trains.
Enter RPF & GRP
The crowd also resulted in conflicts at times between those passengers who have reserved tickets and the others who wish to board the already fully loaded coaches. Officials intervened at multiple locations to manage passenger movement and prevent further congestion.
The crowd remained substantial at both Charbagh Railway Station and Lucknow Junction until late into the night.
One of the state's largest recruitment exams
The UP Police Constable recruitment examination is among the biggest competitive exams conducted in the state. More than 4.81 lakh candidates are expected to appear in each shift, with examinations being held in two sessions daily.
Authorities have deployed extensive security measures, including CCTV surveillance, magistrates, observers and police personnel, to ensure the smooth conduct of the recruitment process.