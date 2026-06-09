VIDEO: UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Aspirants Seen Climbing Through Train Windows Amid Massive Rush At Lucknow Railway Stations

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The thousands of aspirants coming back home who had appeared for the UP Police Constable Exam 2026 resulted in chaos at the Charbagh Railway Station and Lucknow Junction in the city of Lucknow on Monday, with many videos of candidates climbing into the packed coaches through the windows being circulated on social media platforms.

Videos that have gone viral online have showcased the rush witnessed as the candidates tried to climb into trains heading to various districts of Uttar Pradesh, with platforms being full for hours after the exam took place.

BJP सरकार का दावा था- UP Police Constable Exam देने वालों युवाओं के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनों की व्यवस्था की गई है।



मगर उस दावे की असल हकीकत भी देख लीजिए 👇🏼



युवा भारी भीड़ में ट्रेन की खिड़की से डिब्बों में घुसने को मजबूर हैं।



BJP सरकार के दावे बस हवा-हवाई होते हैं, क्योंकि धरातल पर… pic.twitter.com/svZhXtg1yu — Congress (@INCIndia) June 9, 2026

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: The second day of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment examination is underway. Around 28,000 candidates are appearing for the exam at 12 centres across the district. Police administration has made extensive security arrangements to ensure a fair,… pic.twitter.com/oHHdeQUSzD — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2026

Viral videos spark political row

The situation quickly turned political after the Congress party shared one of the viral videos on X, questioning the government's claims regarding transportation arrangements for candidates.

In its post, the party alleged that despite assurances of special train services for exam aspirants, candidates were forced to enter train compartments through windows due to severe overcrowding. The post contrasted the government's announcements with what it described as the reality on the ground.

The videos showed young candidates squeezing into already packed coaches, while others attempted to climb through windows as passengers inside tried to make space.

इस भीड़ में हर चेहरा एक कहानी है, हर कहानी में एक सपना।



उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के बाद चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन पर उमड़ा अभ्यर्थियों का सैलाब। घर लौटने के लिए ट्रेनों का इंतज़ार करते हजारों युवाओं की भीड़ ने स्टेशन परिसर को खचाखच भर दिया। #lucknow… pic.twitter.com/GoGZRdGTAP — Sumit Kumar (@skphotography68) June 8, 2026

Stations packed after examination

The rush began shortly after candidates completed the police recruitment examination, one of the state's largest recruitment drives.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), nearly 28.87 lakh candidates have registered for the recruitment process to fill 32,679 constable vacancies. The examination is being conducted across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on June 8, 9 and 10.

With lakhs of candidates travelling to and from examination centres, railway stations witnessed an enormous increase in passenger movement. Charbagh Railway Station emerged as one of the most crowded locations, with candidates heading towards Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Jaunpur and several other districts.

Passengers reported overcrowding not only in general compartments but also in sleeper and air-conditioned coaches on some routes.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A written examination is underway for direct recruitment to the posts of Civil Police Constable and equivalent positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police. The exam is being conducted in two shifts on June 8, 9, and 10 pic.twitter.com/rcAFOjfICp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 9, 2026

EXAM SPECIAL TRAINS 2026



It is notified for the information of all concerned that following exam special trains will be run by Northern Railway from 08.06.2026 (Monday) to 10.06.2026 (Wednesday) to facilitate the candidates appearing in UP Police Constable Exam 2026. pic.twitter.com/c4iMEOy9Ar — UMB Division NR (@drm_umb) June 7, 2026

Special trains could not fully ease the pressure

According to the media reports, ahead of the examination, Indian Railways had announced several measures to handle the expected rush. Additional trains were arranged on selected routes, while extra railway staff, inquiry counters and security personnel were deployed at major stations.

Extra train rakes were also placed by the Prayagraj Division at different stations such as Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Aligarh Junction, Etawah, and Mirzapur to run the extra trains wherever needed.

Even with all these arrangements, passenger numbers proved to be more than the capacity at some stations, thus creating problems for railway authorities to manage them without affecting the punctuality of the trains.

Written examination for Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Direct Recruitment-2025 started today amidst tight security arrangements.



More than 28 lakh candidates have applied for 32,679 posts under the recruitment process. To ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination,… pic.twitter.com/C0GGKEok1m — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 8, 2026

Enter RPF & GRP

The crowd also resulted in conflicts at times between those passengers who have reserved tickets and the others who wish to board the already fully loaded coaches. Officials intervened at multiple locations to manage passenger movement and prevent further congestion.

The crowd remained substantial at both Charbagh Railway Station and Lucknow Junction until late into the night.

आज से यूपी पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा शुरू हो चुकी है। तीन दिनों तक चलने वाली परीक्षा में 29 लाख 45 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे।



32,679 कॉन्स्टेबल की भर्ती होनी है। परीक्षा में किसी तरह की नकल न हो, इसके लिए सख्त चेकिंग की जा रही है।



यह वीडियो कानपुर का है। क्रास्ट चर्च कॉलेज में बने… pic.twitter.com/tFmOdqwvm4 — Anuj Agnihotri Swatntra (@swatntra_anuj) June 8, 2026

Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh: The second day of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam is underway in Chandauli, with around 24,700 candidates appearing at 11 centres. Authorities have ensured strict security arrangements, with heavy police deployment inside and outside… pic.twitter.com/pP86g7ecHD — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2026

One of the state's largest recruitment exams

The UP Police Constable recruitment examination is among the biggest competitive exams conducted in the state. More than 4.81 lakh candidates are expected to appear in each shift, with examinations being held in two sessions daily.

Authorities have deployed extensive security measures, including CCTV surveillance, magistrates, observers and police personnel, to ensure the smooth conduct of the recruitment process.