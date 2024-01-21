Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam Faces Extended Delay, New Dates Yet To Be Announced

Representative Photo |

In October of last year, the Central Selection Board of Constables, which administers the exam, postponed the recruitment examination for Constables in the Bihar Police.

More than three months have passed, and the board has not yet released a revised schedule, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Only the exam on October 1 was held, despite the original schedule of October 1, 7, and 15.

New dates, according to the board, will be revealed later in newspapers and on the csbc.bih.nic.in website.

Exams cancelled due to unfair means used by students

Following the first exam day, CSBC declared that the test had been canceled because it had been discovered that numerous students had used unfair methods during both shifts. Exams on October 7 and October 15 were also postponed until further notice.

No further notice has been issued in this regard in the three months that have passed, as per HT.

Although CSBC had previously released admit cards for earlier dates, new hall passes are anticipated in light of the rescheduled exams.

How to check new date?

Visit the board's official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Visit the Bihar Police website.

Check out the notification about the updated exam dates for the Bihar Police Constable hiring.

This hiring campaign is intended to fill 21,391 positions as constables in the Bihar Police.