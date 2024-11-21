Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2024 Out At csbc.bihar.gov.in; Know How To Download

Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2024 |

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for the Constable positions under Advt. No. 01/2023 was released by the Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) on Thursday.

The Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2024 can be viewed and downloaded at csbc.bih.nic.in by those who have been selected for the PET exam.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will start on December 9, 2024, has selected 1,06,955 candidates for consideration.

A total of 21,391 Police Constable positions will be filled via this recruitment campaign.

How to Download the Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the Bihar Police Constable PET admission card 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter your login information on a new page that displays on the screen.

Step 4: The Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2024 will show up on the screen when you click the submit button.

Step 5: Download and print the Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2024 for your records.

The Central Selection Board office, located at Back Harding Road (Near Secretariat Halt) Patna-800001, would be open from 10 am to 5 pm on December 5 and 6, 2024, for candidates who are unable to download their e-admit card for any reason. Candidates can visit CSBC's official website for additional information.