Bihar Police Constable Exam City Information Slip Released; Admit Cards Awaited! | Representative Image

The city intimation slip for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024 have officially been released. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam should view the exam city slip for details related to the exam centre. The city slip can be downloaded from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can also click here to view the city information list directly.

The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 7, 2024. The last date of the exam is August 28, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on the below dates

August 7

August 11

August 18

August 21

August 25

August 28

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is important for the candidates to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card for the above-mentioned exam. The admit cards are expected to be made available soon. Once the admit cards are released, the candidates who are eligible for the exam will be able to view and download them from the official website.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are required to reach the exam centre as mentioned in the official notification. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. They can carry stationary such as pencils, erasers, dry colors, and a scale (up to 15 cm).

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.