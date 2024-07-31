Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Now Available; Direct Link To Download Inside |

On its official website, the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has made the exam admit card download link available for the position of Constable. All of these applicants who have successfully applied for the 21391 Constable positions can obtain their admit card by visiting the CSBC website at https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar police constable exam 2024

The written test for the Constable positions will be administered by the Commission on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28 of 2024 throughout the state. Exams will be given in single sessions at various locations across the state's 38 districts from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The specific notice that was posted states that candidates are expected to report at 09.30 am.

How to download?

-Go to https://hpsc.gov.in, the Central Selection Board of Constable's official website.

-Select the hyperlink. To download the exam details and e-admit card, click on the link displayed on the main page.

-To access the link on the main page, you must enter your login information.

-A new window with the necessary admit card will open.

-Save it to your computer for later use.

Screening Process



A physical eligibility test (PET) and a qualifying written exam will make up the selection process. A minimum of 30 points is required for applicants to pass the written exam. The PET will be the last criterion for selection; nevertheless, in order to be eligible for the Physical Test, a candidate must pass the written exam.