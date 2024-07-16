Bihar Police Constable 2024 Exam Begins August 7; Check Schedule, Guidelines, And More!

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 7, 2024. The last date of the exam is August 28, 2024.

On exam days, candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only until 10:30 a.m., i.e., entry will be closed 1/2 hour before. After the end of the examination period, they will be able to leave the examination hall only after getting the used OMR Sheet sealed.

The exam will be conducted on the below dates

August 7

August 11

August 18

August 21

August 25

August 28

About OMR Sheet

Candidates must write their signature, question booklet number, roll number, and the paragraph on the OMR sheet. Sometimes, candidates do not fill in this required information, which leads to their candidature being canceled and their answer sheet not being evaluated.

To avoid these mistakes, candidates are advised to read the important instructions related to the written examination on the website before the exam. Practice on the sample copy of the OMR sheet to ensure that these errors are avoided, and your answer sheet remains valid.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are required to reach the exam centre as mentioned in the official notification. Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid identity card such as Aadhaar card, passport, driver’s license, or voter’s ID. A pen for marking the OMR sheet will be provided to the candidates along with the question booklet. Therefore, it will be prohibited to carry any kind of writing material with the candidate to the examination centre.

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with calculators are not allowed in the examination hall. Possession of such items will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should maintain discipline inside the examination hall.

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The city information list has also been made available to the candidates on the official website. This list provides details about the exam centres. Candidates must save this list for future use. Below are the steps to view and obtain the city intimation slip for the above-mentioned exam.

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use