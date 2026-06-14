Bihar Police Bust NEET-UG Fake Paper Racket In Muzaffarpur: Four Arrested For Duping Aspirants & Parents Via Social Media

Representative Pic | IB

Muzaffarpur: Bihar Police have arrested four persons on charges of selling fake question papers of different exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG), to aspirants and their parents from Muzaffarpur district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Identities of the Accused

The arrested persons have been identified as Harsh, Aman Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar and Harsh Kanodiya.

Police arrested the four persons on Saturday evening and seized three mobile phones from their possession.

Link to Previous Arrest

"The arrested persons were operating a network that duped desperate parents by selling them fake question papers of various examinations, including NEET, through social media platforms.

"Based on information provided by one Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday," Muzffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters on Sunday.

During interrogation and based on their confessional statements, it was revealed that they used social media platforms to deceive aspirants by claiming they could provide question papers.

"They collected money through online transfers into bank accounts and then passed the collected amount to Manish Jha," the SSP said, adding that further investigation was underway.

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