Bengaluru Police Officials Arrested In Jaipur For Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe In Dowry Case – ACB Traps Trio Red-Handed | Representational Image

Jaipur: A female Sub-Inspector (SI) and two Head Constables from the Bengaluru Police, who came to Jaipur to investigate a dowry case, were arrested for demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh in exchange for not taking action on the case.

Details of the ACB Operation

On Sunday morning, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team laid a trap at Hotel Gangaur and arrested the three police personnel red-handed while they were accepting the bribe. The arrested accused include SI Anitha, Head Constable Yathish Kumar, and Head Constable Ulvappa, all posted at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) police station in Bengaluru.

ASP Bhupendra Singh said that action was taken on a complaint lodged by a Jaipur resident with the ACB on Saturday. The complainant reported that his daughter-in-law had filed a dowry case in Bengaluru, on which the Bengaluru police team had visited his home to investigate the matter. While leaving, the police personnel demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh in exchange for not taking any action regarding the dowry case.

Negotiation and Payment Plan

The police personnel mentioned that their return flight was scheduled for Sunday morning and asked him to arrange the money quickly. The complainant stated that he could arrange ₹40,000 for now. Consequently, the police personnel asked him to hand over the ₹40,000 at the hotel on Sunday morning and pay the remaining ₹1.60 lakh later in Bengaluru.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB, on Sunday morning, sent the complainant to the hotel with ₹40,000 and arrested the Bengaluru police team red-handed.

ASP Bhupendra Singh said that the female SI, Anitha, fell ill after being arrested and was immediately provided medical assistance.