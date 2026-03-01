 Bihar: NSUI Secures President, General Secretary Posts In Patna University Students' Union Polls; ABVP Bags 2 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar: NSUI Secures President, General Secretary Posts In Patna University Students' Union Polls; ABVP Bags 2 Seats

Bihar: NSUI Secures President, General Secretary Posts In Patna University Students' Union Polls; ABVP Bags 2 Seats

In Patna University Students' Union elections, NSUI won the president and general secretary posts, with Shantanu Shekhar and Khushi Kumari defeating JD(U) and RJD rivals. Team Osama secured the vice president seat, while ABVP claimed joint secretary and treasurer positions. JD(U) and RJD-backed candidates failed to win any seats.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: NSUI Secures President, General Secretary Posts In Patna University Students' Union Polls; ABVP Bags 2 Seats | PTI & IANS

Patna: The Congress-backed NSUI secured president and general secretary posts in the Patna University Students' Union elections, while Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) got two seats, officials said on Sunday.

Another students' union Team Osama bagged the vice president seat in the elections, the results of which were announced on Saturday night.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Issues Official Clarification As Exam Cancellation Fake Claims In The...
article-image

The ABVP managed to secure the posts of joint secretary and treasurer, while candidates backed by the JD(U) and the RJD failed to win a single seat, the officials said.

Shantanu Shekhar of the National Students’ Union of India won the president post by defeating Prince Kumar of JD(U)'s student wing by a margin of 1,496 votes, while NSUI's Khushi Kumari was elected to the general secretary post.

FPJ Shorts
March 2026 Trading Calendar Out, Stock Market To Remain Shut 12 Days Including Holi & Ram Navami — Plan Your Trades Carefully
March 2026 Trading Calendar Out, Stock Market To Remain Shut 12 Days Including Holi & Ram Navami — Plan Your Trades Carefully
​Cultural Fusion: 7th Marathi-Malayali Ethnic Fest Concludes At Nehru Science Centre In Mumbai Celebrating Kerala-Maharashtra Unity
​Cultural Fusion: 7th Marathi-Malayali Ethnic Fest Concludes At Nehru Science Centre In Mumbai Celebrating Kerala-Maharashtra Unity
Javed Akhtar Reacts Strongly As US-Israel Strike Iran: 'Netanyahu & Trump Like All Bullies Have Pushed Others...'
Javed Akhtar Reacts Strongly As US-Israel Strike Iran: 'Netanyahu & Trump Like All Bullies Have Pushed Others...'
IND Vs WI, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: India Likely To Stick With Same Playing XI For Virtual Quarter-Final
IND Vs WI, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: India Likely To Stick With Same Playing XI For Virtual Quarter-Final
Read Also
US-Israel-Iran Tensions: Death Toll Rises To 148 As US-Israeli Strike Hits Girls' Elementary School...
article-image

She defeated her nearest rival Pratyush Raj of Chhatra RJD by a margin of 553 votes.

Sifath Faiz of Team Osama trounced Chatra JD(U) nominee Ayush Harsh with a 71-vote margin.

ABVP's Abhishek Kumar won the joint secretary post, and its nominee Harsh Vardhan bagged the treasurer post.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on