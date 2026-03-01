CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Issues Official Clarification as Exam Cancellation Fake Claims in the Middle East Surface

CBSE Board Exams 2026 are currently underway in India as well as several international locations, including multiple centers in the Middle East. In the midst of ongoing tensions, a fake circular issued by the CBSE went viral on social media, claiming that it had canceled all upcoming exams in Middle Eastern testing locations.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now clarified via social media that this notice is completely fake. The board has urged everyone to ignore such misinformation and said that an official update will be released.

Important Alert!!

This is a fake circular. An official update will follow. pic.twitter.com/ofhLK5doUy — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 1, 2026

What Did The CBSE Fake Circular Claim?

The fabricated notice falsely stated that:

Due to “extraordinary global circumstances” and "warlike conditions,” all remaining Class 10 and Class 12 language papers in Middle East centers had been cancelled.

The Social Science exam for Class 10, scheduled for March 7, 2026,is also cancelled.

Students would be graded using a “composite evaluation method” based on CCE, periodic tests, pre-boards, and internal assessments.

CBSE’s Response to the Fake Notice

CBSE issued an official statement and posted on social media to debunk the viral circular. The board reiterated that.

The circular circulating online was not issued by CBSE.

Students and parents should only rely on official announcements from the CBSE website or verified channels.

An official update will be released.

