 'Can't Lift My Hand': Over 7K Students Tie Rakhi To Popular Online Tutor Khan Sir, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Can't Lift My Hand': Over 7K Students Tie Rakhi To Popular Online Tutor Khan Sir, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

'Can't Lift My Hand': Over 7K Students Tie Rakhi To Popular Online Tutor Khan Sir, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

In response to that, netizens have reacted in the form of comments, reports and quoted tweets. Hitting hundreds of likes, one of the comments from the tweet read "In Modi's competitions."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Thousands of Rakhis tied on Khan Sir's hand on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on August 30, 2023. |

Patna: A video has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) where a popular online tutor named Khan Sir saw a staggering 7,000 female students of his sisters tying rakhi to him on the occassion of Rakshbandhan.

According to reports, the programme was organised at a coaching centre here by Khan Sir on Wednesday. Over 10,000 students from different batches had visited the centre hoping to tie rakhi to their favourite teacher. The rakhi tying event lasted for over two and a half hours.

An overwhelmed Khan Sir claimed this is a world record as something like this has never taken place before. "I can't lift my hand now as over 7,000 rakhis are tied on my hand. When I unknot them, I can give you the exact figure."

Speaking exclusively to news channel AajTak, Khan Sir revealed that he doesn't have a sister of his own; hence he decided to consider all these girls as his sisters. He claimed that he gets rakhis tied by his students every year. He confidently stated that no one in the world would have had as many rakhis tied as him.

Since the video of the event went viral, netizens reacted on X (formely Twitter), saying Khan Sir has given competition to PM Modi.

While some people showed surprise at this tweet, one of the quoted tweets read "All this can happen at a coaching centre."

Here is a YouTube video where professor Khan sir is seen being proud of his sisters and this festival.

Raksha Bandhan, a deeply cherished festival in India, celebrates the extraordinary bond between siblings. Translating to "the bond of protection," Raksha Bandhan is marked by the ritual of a sister tying a sacred thread, or rakhi, around her brother's wrist. In return, the brother vows to protect and support his sister throughout their lives. This tradition is not limited to blood siblings; it extends to cousins, close friends, and even honorary relationships.

Read Also
Viral News: Amul Celebrates 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan, Shares Adorable 'Rakhi' Video On Instagram
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FMGE Result 2023 Scorecard Likely To Be Out Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in

FMGE Result 2023 Scorecard Likely To Be Out Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 2 Closes Tomorrow At hnbumu.ac.in

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 2 Closes Tomorrow At hnbumu.ac.in

Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Final Opportunity For Application Form Edits

Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Final Opportunity For Application Form Edits

'Can't Lift My Hand': Over 7K Students Tie Rakhi To Popular Online Tutor Khan Sir, Video Goes Viral...

'Can't Lift My Hand': Over 7K Students Tie Rakhi To Popular Online Tutor Khan Sir, Video Goes Viral...

SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Negative Marking Scheme Amended, Check Here

SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Negative Marking Scheme Amended, Check Here