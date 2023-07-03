Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 OUT At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 | Representative image

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the results of the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2023 and has also released the rank cards for the same.

Candidates who have appeared in the ITI entrance test can check and download the ranks cards from the board's website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Check Bihar ITICAT 2023 result:

District Wise Rank Card and Open Merit Rank Card – and for both, candidates will have to use their roll numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Direct Link to download Bihar ITICAT result/rank card 2023

The BCECEB has also released the merit list of eligible candidates for ITICAT-2023 available on their website. This list includes information about open category, district-wise, and reservation category-wise candidates who have qualified for the examination conducted on June 18, 2023. Candidates can download their rank cards by entering their roll number and date of birth after clicking on the "Rank Card of ITICAT-2023" link on the Board's website.

The schedule for counselling sessions will be announced at a later date. Candidates are advised to regularly check the BCECEB website for updates regarding the counselling process.

Steps to check Bihar ITICAT result 2023

Go to the BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and open the link “Rank Card of ITICAT-2023” given under the “Download Section”. Alternatively, use the direct link given above and access it.

Now, choose an option to download either the district-wise rank card or open merit rank card.

Login by submitting the requested information.

Check your result and download the rank card.

Take a hard copy for future uses.