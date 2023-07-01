 WATCH: Bihar Police Lathi-Charge CTET Aspirants; Protest Against Government Over Local Reservation
WATCH: Bihar Police Lathi-Charge CTET Aspirants; Protest Against Government Over Local Reservation

Following their protest, the Bihar Police lathi-charged the CTET aspirants. The police also registered a case against the protestors.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Police Lathi-charge CTET | Twitter @ANI

Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) students had staged a protest against the state government in Patna. The ongoing protest in the state is over the controversial decision to allow outsiders to compete for teachers' jobs in Bihar.

Watch the video here

The protesting aspirants were demanding the implementation of a domicile policy in recruitment. Earlier on Tuesday, following a cabinet meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state government announced that eligible candidates from all states can apply for teaching jobs in the state's government-run schools.

A massive demonstration was staged by young men and women at the Dak Bungalow crossing in the heart of Patna, creating traffic snarls, even as police took recourse to use of force for dispersal and rounded up quite a few who they found most unruly.

However, the protesters, who claimed to have cleared eligibility tests like CTET and BTET, alleged that the police action was reflective of the government's apathy.

